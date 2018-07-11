Infinix Hot 6 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India, dubbed the Infinix Hot 6 Pro at a price of Rs 7,999. The device will be available exclusively via e-commerce portal Flipkart and will be available in Bordeaux Red, Sandstone Black and Magic Gold color variants.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 5.99-inch HD+ display along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 3GB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 32GB with expandable storage.

Running Android Oreo out-of-the-box with XOS 3.2 on top, it comes equipped with a 13MP rear sensor with f/2.0 aperture along with a 2MP secondary sensor. It also includes a 5MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, microUSB and 3.5mm headphone jack. A 4000mAh battery completes the package.

Last year, Infinix introduced two new smartphones in the Indian market called the Infinix Zero 5 at Rs 17,999 (available in Champagne Gold, Bordeaux Red, and Sandstone Black colour variants) and the Zero 5 Pro at Rs 19,999. In terms of specifications, the Infinix Zero 5 features a 5.98-inch full-HD 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by a 2.6GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone includes an internal storage of 64GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

Running Android 7.0 Nougat, the device comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera along with a 16MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB-Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. A 4350mAh battery completes the package.

On the other hand, the Infinix Zero 5 Pro features a 5.98-inch display. It is powered by a 2.6GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor paired 6GB of RAM. The smartphone includes an internal storage of 128GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. Running Android 7.0 Nougat, the device comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera along with a 16MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB-Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. A 4350mAh battery completes the package.