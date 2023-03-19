How to use and get ChatGPT-4? Get access of GPT-4 in 6 simple steps

The ChatGPT Plus or ChatGPT-4 AI chatbot's core technology, GPT-4, has recently been introduced. According to its developers, GPT-4 is a "large multimodal model" that displays "human-level performance" on a variety of academic and professional metrics. The new latest-gen GPT-4 can even understand image inputs, and the AI can analyse items or translate language within the photo, in contrast to the previous-generation GPT-3/GPT 3.5.
The new GPT-4, according to OpenAI, is a lot more potent, precise, and complex. Even long movie scripts can be written using it. OpenAI demonstrated its potential, as GPT-4 outperformed GPT-3.5 in a number of tests.
However, users need a ChatGPT Plus subscription, which costs $20 per month, to try the potent GPT-4 language modal. GPT-4 and ChatGPT-4 are both free to use. Users may need to get on a waitlist even though it is free to use. Access might be granted in a week.
How to access GPT-4?
Note: You will have the choice to utilise one of the older models or GPT-4 when you open a new chat. Be aware that ChatGPT-4 is slower than the other models but has interactions that are far more sophisticated; OpenAI calls this latest version of ChatGPT-4 the most human-like yet.