How to use and get ChatGPT-4? Get access of GPT-4 in 6 simple steps

The company has been releasing iterations of the AI; ChatGPT 3 was the most well-liked up until this point. The newest and most potent large language model is GPT-4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Representational Image

The ChatGPT Plus or ChatGPT-4 AI chatbot's core technology, GPT-4, has recently been introduced. According to its developers, GPT-4 is a "large multimodal model" that displays "human-level performance" on a variety of academic and professional metrics. The new latest-gen GPT-4 can even understand image inputs, and the AI can analyse items or translate language within the photo, in contrast to the previous-generation GPT-3/GPT 3.5. 

The new GPT-4, according to OpenAI, is a lot more potent, precise, and complex. Even long movie scripts can be written using it. OpenAI demonstrated its potential, as GPT-4 outperformed GPT-3.5 in a number of tests.

However, users need a ChatGPT Plus subscription, which costs $20 per month, to try the potent GPT-4 language modal. GPT-4 and ChatGPT-4 are both free to use. Users may need to get on a waitlist even though it is free to use. Access might be granted in a week.

How to access GPT-4?

  1. You'll need ChatGPT+, the premium edition of the website, to access ChatGPT-4. How to obtain a subscription is as follows:
  2. Go to https://chat.openai.com/ to access the ChatGPT website.
  3. The website will lead you immediately to ChatGPT4 if you already have access to ChatGPT+.
  4. If you don't already have the premium version, you must upgrade by clicking the "Upgrade to Plus" option in the sidebar.
  5. You can view a comparison between the free and premium versions using the upgrade option.
  6. You'll have full access to the most recent version of the chatbot once you've paid the piper.

Note: You will have the choice to utilise one of the older models or GPT-4 when you open a new chat. Be aware that ChatGPT-4 is slower than the other models but has interactions that are far more sophisticated; OpenAI calls this latest version of ChatGPT-4 the most human-like yet.

