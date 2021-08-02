Himalaya Saxena shares his vision behind developing Highcompress

Images hold high importance in the era we are living in. This is because they are capable of conveying a lot more than words. In today’s age and time, where marketing is an utterly crucial aspect, images play the role of game changer. The impact of images has been so vital that it gave birth to infographics, meaning sharing information with the help of graphics.

Initially, while drawing the outline of the website, kept the content section as their priority. Later, the proportion of images was increased due to the market’s inclination towards visual marketing. The same spiked the page engagement. Seeing the strategy work, the developers who used written content as a major chunk of the websites started using the images vastly. As a result, the performance of the website slowed down.

Furthermore, the delayed page load created a plunge in conversions of the websites that used to generate a greater return. However, despite slowing down, the load didn’t make people revoke the image strategy. The reason behind the same was the image-driven interactions, sharing, increased visitors and overall engagement.

Himalaya Saxena was pursuing his bachelors in computer science when the market was shifting towards visual. He started as a software developer in 2010. It was the same time when image engagements were given more preference in the digital market world than any other strategy. While he was learning for Saas, he visioned the need for compressing software for images. Though he was at the learning curve of his professional career, he drew the roadmap that could be an ultimate solution for website bloating due to the images. It took seven years for him to come up with the idea of the Highcompress website.

Visionaries like Mark Zuckerberg understood the need for a platform where they can easily share their day-to-day happenings via messages, images, and others. Himalaya Saxena was also on the same path and understood that the world is looking for something that could ease the image marketing mechanism.

Till 2017, there were quite a few image compressors already occupying the market. It was difficult for Himalaya to beat them. Thus he came up with something new. As all the image compressors in the market diminished the quality of the image, Himalaya thought of developing an image compressing software that doesn’t hamper the image quality much. Therefore, with Highcompress, users can compress images by 95% without degrading the quality of the same.

Another milestone was added in 2018 when WordPress allowed the Highcompress plugin. Presently, Highcompress is used by 50k users every day and have highest rating in this segment. The software optimizes the images and decrease the loading time of the websites. The improved loading period is improved with visitor engagements that would eventually lead to more profits. Well, that is not it. With an improved page loading time and undisturbed quality of the image, the image engagement and sharing also remain intact. Apparently, the end result for the websites is prosperous in both terms. The utility of WordPress, Highcompress, has increased substantially in the last couple of years. Currently, it is the most used image optimizer plugin on the platform.

When Himalaya Saxena started as a software developer, he always envisioned doing something to simplify the development process of the websites.

After Highcompress, Himalaya Saxena and the team developed Confessout. On google play store, Confessout has over 1 million registered users. Himalaya is currently freelancing multi-projects. A visionary like him brought such a massive difference to the field. His story inspires many. As for him, all it took to understand the impending problem and a well thought off solution that could help generations.

Disclaimer: Brand desk content