Government wants you to update your Google Chrome browser right now, here's why

Google Chrome

Google Chrome users are under high risk of cyberattack, the Indian government has warned. As per a ‘high severity’ warning issued by The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, users of Google Chrome version prior to 103.0.5060.53 may be under attack. According to the warning, several vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could be exploited by an attacker to execute arbitrary code, disclose sensitive information and bypass security restrictions on targeted systems.

Here’s what CERT-In has to say about Google Chrome vulnerabilities

As per CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Use after free in Base, Interest Groups, WebApp Provider, Cast UI and Toolbar; Insufficient policy enforcement in DevTools and File System API; Type Confusion in VS; Inappropriate implementation in Extensions API; Insufficient data validation in URL formatting. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending specially crafted web request. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, disclose sensitive information and bypass security restrictions on targeted systems.

Google Chrome is the most used web browser across the globe. The browser is accessed by millions of users everyday and to ensure the safety of users from cyberattacks, the tech giant regularly rolls out updates with the latest security features. One such update was rolled out by Google Chrome this week for Windows, Mac and Linux. The update contains fixes to severe bugs that can be exploited by cybercriminals.

To avoid any swindling, you should update your Google Chrome browser immediately. To know how to update Google Chrome, you can follow these steps: