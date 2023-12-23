Google to pay Rs 5200 crore as compensation and you may get some of it, know how

The company agreed to a substantial $700 million payout, with $630 million earmarked for compensating consumers affected by potential price increases resulting from Google's market dominance.

Google recently faced an antitrust lawsuit centred around its Google Play Store's alleged dominance within the Android mobile app market. The company agreed to a substantial $700 million payout, with $630 million earmarked for compensating consumers affected by potential price increases resulting from Google's market dominance.

Around 102 million individuals may be eligible to receive a share of the settlement. Notably, around 70 per cent of fully eligible recipients, roughly 71.4 million people, could automatically receive compensation without having to take any action.

This settlement, typical in class-action lawsuits, allows a large group—in this case, consumers impacted by Google's practices—to collectively sue the company and receive compensation pending court approval.

Who will get paid?

If you had a "legal address" in the US in your Google payment profile and made app purchases or in-app payments on the Google Play Store between August 16, 2016, and September 30, 2023, you might be eligible.

The address could be in any of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, or the US Virgin Islands.

Eligible individuals, approximately 70 per cent, will receive email notifications, and the payment, at least $2 per person, will be automatic based on their app spending during the specified period.

Payments may be sent through PayPal or Venmo if connected, with email confirmations for these transactions.

For those eligible for larger payments not received through digital platforms, payments will be issued via check. The process for the remaining 30 per cent of eligible individuals is yet to be clarified, but typically a dedicated website is set up for claims and payment requests.

Affected users are advised to stay informed about updates or instructions for claiming their share of the settlement.