Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Google starts to roll out new design for Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides

In Drive, users will see improvements such as -- "Key actions surfaced inline on files, for quick access and increased productivity".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

Google starts to roll out new design for Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides
Google (Image: Reuters)

Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out refreshed user interface (UI) for Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides on the web.

"Following the release of Google Material Design 3, the refreshed user interface is purposefully designed to streamline core collaboration journeys across our products," the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Monday.

In Drive, users will see improvements such as -- "Key actions surfaced inline on files, for quick access and increased productivity" and the "ability to select multiple items at a time and undertake batch operations for frequent tasks."

On the other hand, in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, there is a simplified UI at the top of users' docs, sheets, and slides, helping them to find frequently used actions faster.

"These key visual and interactive design changes will help you get your best work done faster by emphasising the tools within our products used most frequently," the company said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
In Pics: From Athiya Shetty to Anushka Sharma, here are some celebrities who ditched traditional red lehenga
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi shocker: Autorickshaw driver attacks woman with sharp object after altercation over fare
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.