Google Pixel Watch specifications leaked, to launch on October 7

Photo Credit: Slashleaks via OnLeaks

Google, the tech behemoth, is getting ready to debut its highly anticipated event "Made by Google" on October 7. The Google Pixel Watch will be released with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. SlashLeaks and tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer have released updated renderings of the smartwatch, showing it from various perspectives and revealing its many colour possibilities and band configurations. The leak exposes not only the look of the unreleased Pixel Watch, but also its technical characteristics.

Also, READ: Samsung ready to take on Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 specs leaked; check here

Information from the leaked picture indicates that the Google Pixel Watch will support Quick Pairing and have ECG monitoring. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a watertight construction are also rumoured for the smartwatch. Sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and an Emergency mode are just a few of the rumoured capabilities of the future wearable. Google will include six months of Fitbit Premium with the Pixel Watch, according to the leak. The smartwatch is said to be available in three different colour combinations: black/obsidian, silver/chalk, and gold/hazel.

One rumour about the Google Pixel Watch concerns its circular face, which may include a convex form in which the glass seems curved at the corners. The OLED screen on this wristwatch is a given, and the device might be powered by a 1.5GB/2GB RAM Exynos 9110 Chipset with 32GB of storage. One rumour is that Google's first smartwatch will have many Processor cores to help distribute the work.

Pixel Watch will reportedly only work with Android phones and will have access to Google's suite of services, including Google Assistant and Maps. A day of use is said to be possible on a single charge for this smartwatch, however this might change with the use of features like an always-on display or sleep monitoring. The next wearable will use Google's Wear OS and be constructed out of recyclable stainless steel.