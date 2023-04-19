Google Pixel 7a price tipped ahead of launch next month, Google Pixel 6a available at just Rs 300 on Flipkart

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7a launch is less than a month away and ahead of the annual Google I/O event, the price and specifications of the new device has been revealed by 9to5Google. The Google Pixel 7a will likely be launched with a price tag of $499 which means that it will be $50 more expensive than its predecessor Google Pixel 6a. The new Google Pixel 7a will join the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the lineup. Google Pixel 7a will go on sale in India next month and it is expected to be priced around Rs 45,000. Ahead of the Google Pixel 7a launch, Google Pixel 6a is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale. Google Pixel 6a was launched in India last year at Rs 43,999 but currently it is available at just Rs 300 in the Flipkart sale.

When it comes to Google Pixel 7a, hands-on leaked images shared by 9To5Google reveal that it will have 8GB of RAM and will feature an updated camera bar design. According to the leaked images, the device is expected to feature a single SIM slot, USB-C for charging and some waterproofing around the SIM tray. The images also revealed that the smartphone will be equipped with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

As Google Pixel 7a launch is less than a month away, Google Pixel 6a is available at just Rs 300 in the Flipkart sale. Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs 28,999 on Flipkart after Rs 15,000 off. Apart from this, buyers can get Rs 1,449 cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 27,250 off on Google Pixel 6a. This means with all bank offers and discounts, you get Google Pixel 6a at just Rs 300 through the Flipkart Sale.