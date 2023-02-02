Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Flipkart sale: Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Moto G82 5G and other Motorola phones with up to Rs 15,000

Flipkart sale offers big discounts on Motorola smartphones till February 4, with up to 15k off, bank offers, and exchange deals.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Flipkart sale: Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Moto G82 5G and other Motorola phones with up to Rs 15,000
Flipkart sale: Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Moto G82 5G and other Motorola phones with up to Rs 15,000

Flipkart's Moto Days Sale is offering some great deals on Motorola smartphones from February 1 to February 4. During the sale, customers can buy their favorite Motorola phones at a much lower price than MRP, with a discount of up to 15 thousand rupees on some models. Additionally, there are exciting bank and exchange offers available during the sale. Here are the top three deals you can avail of in the Moto Days Sale.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The first deal is the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which comes with a 200-megapixel camera. The MRP of its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant is 69,999 rupees, but during the sale, you can buy it for 54,999 rupees after the discount. There's also a 5 per cent cashback when you pay with a Flipkart Axis Bank card and an exchange offer of up to 20 thousand rupees. The phone has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display and runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Motorola G82 5G

The second deal is the Motorola G82 5G, with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Its MRP is 23,999 rupees, but you can buy it during the sale after a 20 per cent discount for 18,999 rupees. You also get a 5 per cent cashback if you pay with a Flipkart Axis Bank card and an exchange offer of up to 17,000 rupees. The phone features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display and a 50-megapixel main camera, powered by Snapdragon 695 processor.

Motorola G31

Finally, there's the Motorola G31, with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The MRP is 13,999 rupees, but you can buy it for 9,999 rupees during the sale. There's also an exchange offer of up to 9,450 rupees. The phone has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

Read more | Samsung Galaxy S22+ gets big price cut on Flipkart after Galaxy S23+ launch, here’s how much it costs now

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple AirTag helps passenger find lost wallet after airline fails
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.