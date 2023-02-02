Flipkart sale: Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Moto G82 5G and other Motorola phones with up to Rs 15,000

Flipkart's Moto Days Sale is offering some great deals on Motorola smartphones from February 1 to February 4. During the sale, customers can buy their favorite Motorola phones at a much lower price than MRP, with a discount of up to 15 thousand rupees on some models. Additionally, there are exciting bank and exchange offers available during the sale. Here are the top three deals you can avail of in the Moto Days Sale.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The first deal is the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which comes with a 200-megapixel camera. The MRP of its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant is 69,999 rupees, but during the sale, you can buy it for 54,999 rupees after the discount. There's also a 5 per cent cashback when you pay with a Flipkart Axis Bank card and an exchange offer of up to 20 thousand rupees. The phone has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display and runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Motorola G82 5G

The second deal is the Motorola G82 5G, with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Its MRP is 23,999 rupees, but you can buy it during the sale after a 20 per cent discount for 18,999 rupees. You also get a 5 per cent cashback if you pay with a Flipkart Axis Bank card and an exchange offer of up to 17,000 rupees. The phone features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display and a 50-megapixel main camera, powered by Snapdragon 695 processor.

Motorola G31

Finally, there's the Motorola G31, with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The MRP is 13,999 rupees, but you can buy it for 9,999 rupees during the sale. There's also an exchange offer of up to 9,450 rupees. The phone has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

