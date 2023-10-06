Headlines

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Rs 2901 cheaper than Apple iPhone 15, check details

Apple iPhone 14 Pro was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900. Currently, Apple iPhone 14 Pro with 128GB storage is listed at Rs 1,19,999 on Flipkart after Rs 9,901 off.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available at lower price than the newly launched standard Apple iPhone 15. Apple iPhone 14 Pro has been discontinued by the company after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. Apple iPhone 14 Pro is the former flagship smartphone from Apple. Launched last year, Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets 3-lens camera setup, steel body, 120Hz refresh rate and more as compared to Apple iPhone 15 that is powered by the same chipset, and only gets 2-lens camera system and 60Hz refresh rate. Apple iPhone 14 Pro was the first of its kind Apple iPhone at the launch with Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera. Apple iPhone 14 Pro has been in great demand since its launch and has remained sold out on ecommerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. As Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 nears, Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available at Rs 76,805 on Flipkart after Rs 43,095 off. For context, the Apple iPhone 15 price in India starts at Rs 79,900.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900. Currently, Apple iPhone 14 Pro with 128GB storage is listed at Rs 1,19,999 on Flipkart after Rs 9,901 off. Along with this, buyers can get Rs 5995 cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. Bringing the price down to Rs 1,13,905. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 37,100 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means with all offers, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro can be bought at Rs 76805 from Flipkart, which is Rs 3095 cheaper than official Apple iPhone 13 price.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro was the company’s first ‘notchless’ phone thanks to the new Dynamic Island. It is powered by a new A16 Bionic chip. It also features a new 48MP triple camera setup. The iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display and gets a 12MP camera at the front. The chip, Dynamic Island and 48MP camera are also carried over in the Apple iPhone 15 standard models.

