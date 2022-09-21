Search icon
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Apple AirPods sale price out, more than Rs 4000 discount

Launched in 2019, Apple AirPods are powered by an H1 chip that features custom audio architecture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is set to begin and the ecommerce platform has started to reveal deals and offers that buyers will be able to avail during the annual sale. Flipkart has alo revealed the sale price of the 2nd-generation Apple AirPods with wireless charging case. For those who are unaware, the Apple AirPods are currently the entry level TWS earbuds for the company and are currently priced at Rs 14,900 on the official store. In the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, the Apple AirPods 2 will be available with around Rs 4,000 discount. Here’s everything you need to know about the deal.

Apple AirPods will be available at a reduced price of Rs 10,999. In addition to this, buyers will be able to get 5% cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank card. During the sale, the etailer may also allow buyers to get a 10% instant discount when paying via ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit and debit card. Apart from this, buyers will also be able get the no-cost EMI payment option.

Launched in 2019, Apple AirPods are powered by an H1 chip that features custom audio architecture. The TWS earbuds can automatically turn on, automatically connect and allow seamless switching between Apple devices. The Apple AirPods offer up to 24 hours of battery life and can be conveniently charged using a Qi-certified charger or through a lightning cable that is included in the box.

