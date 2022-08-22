Fact Check: Has government issued new WhatsApp guideline to monitor chats, take action against people? Know the truth

File Photo

A new message circulating on social media is claiming that a new WhatsApp guideline has been released by the Government to monitor chats and take action against people. Here is what exactly the viral message claims and the truth about ‘new WhatsApp guideline to track chats’

What is the viral claim about new WhatsApp guidelines?

The fake message claims that a new guideline has been issued where WhatsApp will have new updates to the Text Delivery 'Tick' feature. In WhatsApp, one colourless tick means a message is sent and two colourless ticks mean it has been delivered. The two ticks turn blue when a message is read, for those who have not switched off the feature.

However, the viral claim suggests that 3 Blue ticks will be shown when the government has taken a note. One of the ticks will further turn red if the government can take action against you. 2 out of the 3 ticks will turn red if the government is screening your data. All the 'three ticks' will be red if the government has initiated action and you will receive summons from court.

Is the message real or fake?

This message is fake. There has been no such guideline by the government for monitoring people’s chats on WhatsApp. The message was debunked by the official fact check handle of the Press Information Bureau of the Government of India.

“A message circulating on social media claims the Government of India has released a new #WhatsApp guideline to monitor chats and take action against people,” PIB Fact Check Twitter handle wrote on the issue.

“This message is #FAKE. The Government has released no such guideline,” it clarified.

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform in India and is used by crores of people. While the company claims it is end-to-end encrypted, the fears around privacy are real considering spyware like Pegasus could potentially bypass security.

