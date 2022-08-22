Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Google Chrome threat alert: These users at ‘high risk’ of hacking, government warns

The Google Chrome issues could let an attacker execute an arbitrary code remotely and bypass the security on the targeted system.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 06:01 AM IST

Google Chrome threat alert: These users at ‘high risk’ of hacking, government warns
File Photo

People using Google Chrome for desktop have been warned about multiple vulnerabilities that can enable hackers to gain control of their devices, as per a recent ‘High Risk’ threat warning from the country’s cyber agency Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

These chinks in the armour could let an attacker execute an arbitrary code remotely and bypass the security on the targeted system, the CERT-In advisory said. Those affected are Google Chrome versions prior to 104.0.5112.101.

"These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to use after free in FedCM, SwiftShader, ANGLE, Blink, Sign-In Flow, Chrome OS Shell; Heap buffer overflow in Downloads, Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents, Insufficient policy enforcement in Cookies and Inappropriate implementation in Extensions API," it said.

Hackers could send requests to a person which is specialised to exploit these security flaws. CERT-In also suggested the solution for users at risk.

"The vulnerability (CVE-2022-2856) is being exploited in the wild. The users are advised to apply patches urgently," said the agency.

READ | Multi-crore instant loan application and extortion racket with China link busted, over 100 apps involved

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Patna: Stones pelted at the convoy of Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM not present in cavalcade
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.