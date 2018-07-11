Facebook Messenger testing new feature that would identify fake accounts

In its fight against fake accounts and the spread of false information, Facebook is rolling out a new feature for its Messenger service. Facebook Messenger is testing a feature that will flag off messages coming from a fake account, Engadget reported.

If you receive a DM from someone you haven't conversed with in a while, it will show you information about when the account was created and whether that user is on Messenger without a related Facebook account, along with details on the phone number.

Facebook will start rolling out autoplaying video ads on Messenger. At the moment, ads are rolling out to a small group of users and will have a global release soon. Facebook said in a statement provided to Quartz, “We will be rolling out video ads gradually and thoughtfully. People that use Messenger each month are our top priority and they will remain in control of their experience.” People on Facebook will be able to “remain in control of their experience”.

However, users will not be able to opt out of Messenger ads completely. They will be able to hide a given ad, report it, or manage targeting preferences, similar to the other apps by the company.

Recently, Facebook said that it is offering a series of new formats for its online video platform including interactive game shows, quizzes and polls. The new formats will be available to those creating video content on the social network, which is searching for a niche to compete against rivals ranging from Netflix to Google-owned YouTube.

With inputs from ANI