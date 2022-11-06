Twitter rolls out USD 8 monthly blue tick subscription service on iOS (file photo)

Twitter has rolled out the USD 8 monthly subscription service on iPhones. However, Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS only in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

The change comes a week after Elon Musk took over the social media company in a USD 44 billion deal and announced the fee for the blue tick.

In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said those who "sign up now" for $7.99 a month can receive the blue checkmark next to their user names, "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."

Before Musk took over, blue check marks next to a person`s user name meant Twitter confirmed the account belonged to the person or company claiming it.

According to the iOS notification, other benefits in the update include "half the ads," the ability to post longer videos to Twitter and priority ranking for quality content.