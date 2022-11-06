Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Twitter rolls out USD 8 monthly blue tick subscription service on iOS

For now, Twitter blue tick subscription service is available in some regions for Apple users.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 06:24 AM IST

Twitter rolls out USD 8 monthly blue tick subscription service on iOS
Twitter rolls out USD 8 monthly blue tick subscription service on iOS (file photo)

Twitter has rolled out the USD 8 monthly subscription service on iPhones. However, Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS only in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

The change comes a week after Elon Musk took over the social media company in a USD 44 billion deal and announced the fee for the blue tick.

In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said those who "sign up now" for $7.99 a month can receive the blue checkmark next to their user names, "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."

READ | Elon Musk Twitter takeover: Major automakers turn against the Tesla CEO, halt ads

Before Musk took over, blue check marks next to a person`s user name meant Twitter confirmed the account belonged to the person or company claiming it. 

According to the iOS notification, other benefits in the update include "half the ads," the ability to post longer videos to Twitter and priority ranking for quality content. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
Sara Ali Khan looks exquisite in bold golden dress, fans say 'you've raised the temperature'
Final over thrillers to epic comebacks- ICC names top 5 best matches of T20 World Cup so far
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.