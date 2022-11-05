Elon Musk Twitter takeover: Major automakers turn against the Tesla CEO, halt ads

Representational Image

Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter changed the social media landscape. Multiple rumours have circulated recently, including one that a famous person deleted their account on a certain social networking site because of the high cost of obtaining the site's coveted blue checkmark. The car sector has responded in a similar fashion to the takeover. Many car companies have either discontinued or are contemplating discontinuing their Twitter advertising since Tesla's CEO purchased the company. Volkswagen Group is the newest corporation to join this group of well-known manufacturers.

According to reports from Reuters, Volkswagen Group has told its brands to pause Twitter advertising. "We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about the next steps depending on its evolvement," Volkswagen said in a statement.

Audi of America, a branch of VW Group brand Audi, announced the suspension of its sponsored Twitter advertising the day before the VW Group announcement. "Continue to evaluate the situation," an Audi of America spokesperson told Reuters.

The Volkswagen Group today encompasses the Volkswagen (passenger car), Volkswagen (commercial vehicle), Skoda, SEAT, Cupra, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, and Ducati brands. We anticipate that Volkswagen Group, which owns Bugatti-Rimac, will temporarily prohibit its companies from tweeting about sales or promotions.

However, Ford admitted that it had halted advertising on Twitter before to Musk's takeover. On the other hand, Fisker took a more severe stance when the news about Musk and Twitter first broke in April of this year, with the company's CEO and owner promptly cancelling his account. Citroen tweeted a simple response to the Musk-Twitter feud.

Late last week, Musk paid $44 billion to acquire Twitter. Musk terminated Parag Agarwal, Twitter's head of legal, Vijay Gadde, and Twitter's chief financial officer (CFO), Nel Segal, once the purchase was finalised. The CEO of Tesla has stated his desire to collaborate with mankind and make Twitter a "free" platform. He also removed the whole board of directors and replaced them with himself.