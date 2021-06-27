Five simple ways to reduce your electricity bill at home

Why is the electricity bill so high every month? If living in self-quarantine has made you well aware of the extra electricity you've been using on lights, there are plenty of simple measures you can take to lower your electric bill. Today, we will tell you 5 ways that you can adopt in order to reduce your electricity bill.

1. Replace old bulbs with LEDs

Old filament bulbs and CFLs consume a lot of electricity. If they are replaced with LED bulbs, then not only will your electricity bill come down, but the illumination will also double. If we talk about the figures, then a 100-watt filament bulb consumes one unit of electricity in 10 hours. Whereas a 15 watt CFL consumes one unit of electricity in 66.5 hours. At the same time, a 9-watt LED will consume one unit of electricity after 111 hours.

2. Keep rating in mind while buying electric goods

While buying electronic items like fridges, air conditioners etc, special care should be taken of the rating. We should always try to buy equipment with a 5-star rating. The starting price of these products is a bit high, but the electricity bill is very low, and their value is recovered after using them for a long time.

3. Don't forget to turn off the appliance when you're done

It often happens that we go out of the room without turning off the light, fan and AC which is not right. Electrical appliances should be turned off when not in use. With this, you will be able to save from wastage of electricity and your electricity bill will also surely come down. This is the easiest way to save electricity.

4. Run AC at 24 degrees temperature only

An air conditioner should always be run at 24 degrees temperature. This is an ideal temperature. This also keeps the coolness in the room and does not affect the pocket too much. Along with this, you can use a timer. On setting the timer, once the room cools down, the AC automatically turns off. By doing this, you can save 4,000 to 6,000 rupees every month.

5. Use power strips for multiple gadgets

If you have lots of electronics or appliances that require an electrical outlet, plug them into a power strip. When these items are not in use, you can switch them all off at once to prevent "phantom" energy loss.