Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Four best sandwich maker for up to 40% off

Angad Bedi dedicates his first international gold medal in sprinting to late dad Bishan Singh Bedi: 'He always said...'

Chhattisgarh polls: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder, free electricity if Congress retains power

BRS MP, party candidate stabbed during Telangana polls campaign

Failure messes people up: Netizens slam Kangana Ranaut after she 'insults' Deepa Mehta, asks her if she is a harem slave

Technology

ChatGPT Plus subscribers can upload, analyse files in latest beta

In its new beta for ChatGPT Plus members, Sam Altman-run OpenAI has added more useful features.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

ChatGPT Plus members can now upload and analyse files in the latest beta, along with using modes like Browse with Bing without manually switching, allowing the chatbot to decide when to use them.

In its new beta for ChatGPT Plus members, Sam Altman-run OpenAI has added more useful features.

“With the new update, you can upload an image and ask to modify it. All in 1 prompt, 30 seconds. Goodbye Photoshop,” posted one ChatGPT Plus subscriber on X.

Users will not have to select modes like Browse with Bing from the GPT-4 dropdown, reports The Verge.

The chatbot isn’t limited to only text files, according to the report.

This full-model version of GPT can directly chat about PDFs and you can also chat with data files and other document types, posted another ChatGPT Plus member on Threads.

“No longer requires selecting a model. It automatically chooses to start a web browser, run Python code, or use DALL-E to generate images based on the description’s requirements within a conversation,” the user added.

ChatGPT Plus is available for $20 a month, and subscribers get general access to ChatGPT, even during peak times, faster response times and priority access to new features and improvements.

Meanwhile, Microsoft-backed OpenAI has formally launched its internet-browsing feature to generative AI chatbot ChatGPT.

‘Browse with Bing’ is now out of Beta and is officially available to all Plus and Enterprise subscribers.

“Browsing, which we re-launched a few weeks ago, is moving out of beta. Plus and Enterprise users no longer need to switch the beta toggle to use browse, and are able to choose ‘Browse with Bing’ from the GPT-4 model selector,” the company said in an update this month.

OpenAI has also integrated DALL-E 3 with ChatGPT, allowing it to respond to user requests with images.

