Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot dog makes India debut during Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launch at Auto Expo 2023

Hyundai uses the Sport robot to guard its plant thanks to the integrated thermal camera and 3D LiDAR.

Boston Dynamics’ popular robot Spot made its India debut during the launch of Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The Spot is a 4-legged robot created by Boston Dynamic that was acquired by Hyundai in 2021. Boston Dynamics launched sales of its first commercial robot, the quadruped Spot in June of 2020 and now has hundreds of robots operating in a variety of industries, including power utilities, construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, and mining. Spot is an artificial intelligence-powered robot with autonomous navigation and remote operation technology.

Hyundai uses the Spot robot to guard its plant thanks to the integrated thermal camera and 3D LiDAR. The Spot robot is able to detect persons around it, monitor high-temperature situations and potential fire hazards, and perceive whether a door is open or closed. The Robot can be remote-controlled through a secure webpage that provides a livestream of its movements around the plant, enabling office personnel to remotely observe industrial areas. The Robot’s AI technology also allows the Robot to detect dangers and send alarms to managers through the secure webpage.

Hyundai also launched the new Ioniq 5 EV in India at the Auto Expo. Ioniq 5 is powered by a 72.6 kWh battery with 2WD producing 160 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of torque. The car can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. When equipped with two-wheel drive (2WD) and 72.6-kWh battery, Ioniq 5’s maximum driving range on a single charge will be around 631 kms, as per ARAI.