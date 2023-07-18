Headlines

Technology

Technology

Apple Watch users in India can now track history of chronic heart condition easily

AFib History gives long-term visibility into the amount of time your heart shows signs of AFib, also known as AFib burden, so you can share this information with your physician for richer conversations.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Apple Watch users in India can now keep a track of Atrial fibrillation (AFib) history. The feature was already available for international markets but as per IANS, Indian Apple Watch users can also now access the feature. For those who do not know, AFib is a chronic heart condition of irregular rhythm where the upper chambers of the heart beat out of sync with the lower chambers. 

People with AFib often live healthy, active lives. The amount of time your heart is in AFib can potentially be reduced with regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, a healthy weight, and treatment of other medical conditions that could worsen AFib. If left untreated, AFib can lead to heart failure or blood clots that may lead to stroke.

AFib History gives long-term visibility into the amount of time your heart shows signs of AFib, also known as AFib burden, so you can share this information with your physician for richer conversations. Users of Apple Watch Series 4 and later with watchOS 9 can now track AFib history easily.

This is how it works.

  1. On iPhone, open the Health app. Tap Browse, then tap Heart.
  2. Tap AFib History, Set Up then tap Get Started. Enter your date of birth, select yes to indicate that you have been diagnosed with AFib by a doctor, then tap continue.
  3. Tap continue to learn more about AFib History, the results, and life factors.

The ECG app and irregular rhythm notification on Apple Watch can identify potential signs of AFib.

For people already diagnosed with AFib, AFib History is a first-of-its-kind feature that can track the amount of time your heart is in AFib and also support management of important lifestyle factors.

After gathering enough readings, every Monday users receive weekly alerts on Apple Watch with the estimated percentage of time their heart showed signs of AFib from the previous week.

Users can also view their history in greater detail in the Health app. AFib History Highlights show the day of week and time of day the users’ heart is most frequently showing signs of AFib. This can help assess how life factors may be impacting their condition. If the user is set up to share health data in the Health app, family and friends can receive updates on their AFib History. Users can also export their AFib History data to a PDF to share.

