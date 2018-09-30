Apple’s latest iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max already have a serious problem

Just a few days after Apple’s latest iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max went on sale, a number of users have complained that their phones would not automatically start charging when the lightning cable is connected.

According to users on Apple discussion boards and Reddit, a few iPhone users are facing issues wherein they have to tap on the screen to wake up the iPhone and then let it start charging or, a few others have to unplug-and-plug-back-in the device for it to start charging.

Additionally, YouTube channel Unbox Therapy also performed a test with the multiple devices, explaining how most units are suffering from the problem. For now, this issue is only sported on the new iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max and no reports about previous models suffering from the same issue have surfaced.

At the moment, Apple has not addressed the issue. But, the company will most likely issue a fix via the next software update.

In India, the iPhone XS is priced at Rs 99,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs 1,14,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs 1,34,900 for the 512GB variant. The iPhone XS Max is priced at Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs 1,24,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs 1,44,900 for the 512GB variant. Lastly, the iPhone XR is priced at Rs 76,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs 81,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs 91,900 for the 512GB variant.

A few users flocked to Twitter as well:

@Apple why am I having to explain to customers why their brand new #iPhoneXs & #iPhoneXsMax phones aren't charging? This is pathetic and unacceptable. People payed over a thousand dollars for these devices. #Chargegate is real. Fix this ASAP. I'm disappointed. — ouston (@HoustonSeth) September 29, 2018

If you have an iPhone XS or XS Max, dont just plug it in to charge. Check to make sure its charging. Some phones if you just plug it in it wont charge even when the cord is in. Apple is having software or hardware problems with the new phones. But you have good cameras. — Andrew Smith (@andrewsmitty67) September 29, 2018

Just came to know about the charging issue with iphone xs and xs max (it won't charge until you tap the screen while the charging port is plugged in) so wanted to know your thoughts regarding it... #BoloGuruji #iPhoneXSMax — Pratik Varma (@Pratik_varma07) September 30, 2018

New Phone New Problems Most of your iphone XS max are having Charging problems. Pls respond @AppleSupport — Gitesh Garg (@gitesh_garg_g2) September 30, 2018

the iphone xs and xs max have charging problem via lightning cable, oh shit apple what r u doin? — (@jaye_ai) September 30, 2018

The new iPhones look similar to their predecessor. However, there are two massive differences. Both the new iPhones will be available in colour gold. It should be noted that iPhone Xs Max is not just the biggest iPhone ever, it's one of the biggest smartphone available in the market. According to the Tim Cook, the new devices are “by far the most advanced iPhone Apple has ever created.”

The iPhone XS, has 5.8-inch screen size, similar to iPhone X. Apple's XS Max is even bigger than Samsung's Galaxy Note 9, which is 6.4 inches. Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are powered by the A12 Bionic chip with a 7 nm design, which allows for more than 6 billion transistors on the processor. This is a six-core processor. It comes with a more powerful GPU and CPU. A12 Bionic helps apps launch 30 per cent faster.

Apple also introduced iPhone XR. The iPhone XR has a single-lens glass-backed design and is available in a bunch of colors including red, blue, copper and yellow. The iPhone XR is the new budget iPhone, customers can possess. The phone is iP67 water resistant. It has LCD edge to edge and not OLED like the other phones. It's a bigger display than the 8 Plus but physically smaller than an 8 Plus. iPhone XR has a new name for the display: Liquid Retina display.

iPhone XR will not have 3D touch but it does get 120Hz touch responsiveness, True-Tone and tap-to-wake on an LCD. The device will have rear camera with a 12MP wide angle, same as in the Xs and Xs Max. But it will have single lens only. Also, iPhone XR gets the new True Tone flash. The iPhone XR also gets portrait mode and depth control, just like the iPhone Xs.