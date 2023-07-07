Apple may launch its most expensive iPhone model this year

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely be more expensive than the previous Pro Max model. To recall, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched at a starting price of $1,099 and the upcoming flagship will likely cost more.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will be launched in the coming months and in the past couple of years, the Apple iPhone launch event has been more about the new features than the pricing as the company has been consistent with prices of its models for a few years now. However, Apple iPhone fans may get a shocking surprise this year as Apple is expected to launch its most expensive iPhone till date. Apple iPhone 15 series is believed to comprise four models - Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to the latest report, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the most expensive iPhone launched by Apple.

As per tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, Jeff Pu, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely be more expensive than the previous Pro Max model. To recall, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched at a starting price of $1,099 and the upcoming flagship will likely cost more.

The reason behind Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max’s higher cost is believed to be larger battery and display along with the periscope lens. The Apple iPhone 15 series will likely go into production next month in August.