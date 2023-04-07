Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhones worth Rs 4,09,15,500 stolen from store in a dramatic movie like heist

Thieves manages to steal around 436 Apple iPhones from a major Apple Store in a movie like fashion.

Reported By:Ayushmann Chawla| Edited By: Ayushmann Chawla |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Apple iPhones worth Rs 4,09,15,500 stolen from store in a dramatic movie like heist
Image used for representative purpose only. (Microsoft image creator)

Apple iPhones worth Rs 4,09,15,500 ($500,000) were stolen earlier this week from an Apple store in a dramatic movie style heist. We have seen several movies in which thieves make tunnels or cut through walls to steal a valuable item. In a similar fashion, thieves in Seattle stole around 436 Apple iPhones from a major Washington store. As per local news reports, the thieves were able to bypass the ‌Apple Store‌'s security system as they cut a hole in the wall to get to the backroom. To do so, the thieves went into the bathroom after breaking into Seattle Coffee Gear.

Surprisingly, the Seattle Coffee Gear is not noticeably adjacent to the ‌Apple Store ‌and it is suspected that someone involved in the heist had access to mall layout.  "I would have never suspected we were adjacent to the ‌Apple Store‌, how it wraps around I mean," Seattle Coffee Gear manager Eric Marks told King 5 News. 

"So, someone really had to think it out and have access to the mall layout." he added.

The image of the wall that the thieves cut through has been shared by the CEO of Seattle Coffee Gear on Twitter and it is now going viral. It is worth noting that nothing was stolen from the coffee shop bet the repair job will likely cost around $1500. Apple has not commented on the heist yet.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 657 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.