Apple iPhone 16 Pro to be a real game changer, ‘big’ in every way possible

Talking about the design, the first major change that once will reportedly notice in the Apple iPhone 16 Pro is the size.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

Apple iPhone 16 Pro to be a real game changer, ‘big’ in every way possible
Apple iPhone 16 Pro concept. (Image: Vovalenard)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro is still years away but the company has already started to bet big on the next ‘game changing’ iPhone model. As we are approaching the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series and WWDC 2023, rumours around the Apple iPhone 16 series are getting realistic. The ‘Pro’ models in the iPhone lineups are known to get additional and better features as compared to the standard models but with the Apple iPhone 16 Pro, the changes are expected to be ‘big’ in every way possible. We already know most of the details about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro but the design of iPhone 16 Pro will surely get any Apple fan excited.

Talking about the design, the first major change that once will reportedly notice in the Apple iPhone 16 Pro is the size. The Apple iPhone 16 Pro is believed to be bigger than all the previous Pro iPhone models launched by Apple. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.27-inch display that will have a taller 19.6:9 aspect ratio. The device is also expected to get LTPS backplane, Dynamic Island and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro is also said to get ‘bigger’ zoom as the smartphone is likely to get a periscope lens. For those who do not know, the periscope lens uses a prism that reflects light to multiple internal lenses. This allows the length of the lens to be much longer than a telephoto lens, resulting in better optical zoom.

