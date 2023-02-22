Search icon
Apple iPhone 15 Pro tipped to be powered by 8GB of RAM

The tech giant is likely to launch the iPhone 15 series at a press event in September this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Apple. (Image: Reuters)

Tech giant Apple`s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will come equipped with 8GB of RAM, the media reported. The tech giant will "bump up the capacity and specifications" of RAM for the upcoming iPhone 15 models, reports MacRumors.

For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro models come equipped with 6GB of RAM. However, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones are expected to remain at 6GB of RAM, but might be upgraded to faster RAM, as iPhone 14 Pro models were last year.

Increased RAM could benefit multitasking on the iPhones by enabling more applications to run in the background at once. The RAM upgrades will improve overall performance along with the expected A17 Bionic CPU for iPhone 15 Pro models.

The tech giant is likely to launch the iPhone 15 series at a press event in September this year, the report said. Last month, it was reported that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature ultra-thin, curved bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

