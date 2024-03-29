Apple iPhone 15 Pro available at just Rs 71,990 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 56,000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone 15 Pro is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Sale and buyers can get it at a lower price than Apple iPhone 14 Plus. Apple iPhone 15 Pro is the most advanced Apple iPhone launched till date. It was launched by the company last year along with Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro was launched at Rs 1,34,900 in India and it is currently available at just Rs 71,990 in the Flipkart Sale after Rs 56000 off.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro is currently listed at Rs 1,27,990 on Flipkart after Rs 6,910 off. Apart from this, buyers can get Rs 3000 off On HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, bringing down the price of Apple iPhone 15 Pro down to Rs 1,24,990. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 53,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means, with all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 15 Pro at Rs 71,990 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 56,000 off. For context, Apple iPhone 14 Plus is retailing for Rs 79,900 on Apple’s official website.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro comes with a range of new features when compared to its predecessor which includes new titanium chassis, USB-C port, action button and more. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro didn’t get much attention initially due to several issues that have been fixed by Apple with the latest iOS updates.

It looks and feels different from its predecessor in every way. The new materials, thinner bezels and the colours give it a more premium feel. The edges of the new iPhone are slightly curved which will make it easier to hold and carry. The use of titanium has made it significantly lighter. The company has replaced the alert slider for a customisable action button in the Pro models of the Apple iPhone 15 series.