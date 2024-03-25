Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 14,999 in Flipkart Holi Sale after Rs 52,000 off, check details

Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the base model and after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 Plus, the company slashed the price of the phone by Rs 10,000.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Holi Sale. Apple iPhone 14 Plus failed to make a mark initially when it replaced the mini models. However, it got a tremendous response in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. It is believed that the Apple iPhone 15 Plus brought attention towards the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. Apple iPhone 14 Plus gets almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 but it comes with a bigger display and larger battery. Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the base model and after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 Plus, the company slashed the price of the phone by Rs 10,000. Apple iPhone 14 Plus is currently available at just Rs 14,999 in Flipkart Holi Sale after Rs 52,000 off.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is currently listed at Rs 66,999 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 12,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2000 off on Citi-branded credit card EMI transactions. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 14 Plus down to Rs 64,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 50,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 14,999 in the Flipkart Holi Sale.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by an improved A15 Bionic chip as seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is 5G capable and Apple claims that the smartphone can last up to 26 hours on a single charge. When it comes to cameras, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. It is available in five colour options - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red.