Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 14,999 in Flipkart Holi Sale after Rs 52,000 off, check details

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lunar Eclipse 2024 on Holi: What time will Chandra Grahan start in India today? Check timings, how to watch

Meet director, who is waiter's son, saved career of many actors, made Rs 595 crore superhit franchise with Rs 11 crore

Apple reportedly kills another major project, likely to launch new...

Meet man, gifted shares worth over Rs 50000000 to 5 people, once borrowed money for train tickets, he is…

Meet man, leads Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 10000 crore Mumbai Indians, earns big from Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lunar Eclipse 2024 on Holi: What time will Chandra Grahan start in India today? Check timings, how to watch

Meet director, who is waiter's son, saved career of many actors, made Rs 595 crore superhit franchise with Rs 11 crore

Apple reportedly kills another major project, likely to launch new...

Superfoods rich in Vitamin B12

Detox drinks you can easily make at home for overall health

8 terrestrial animals that live far away from water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024: IPL Finals Likely To Be Held In Chennai, Will MS Dhoni Play His Final Match At Chepauk?

MI Vs GT Highlights: Mohit Sharma Shines As Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By 6 Runs | IPL 2024

RR vs LSG Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 20 Runs

Kangana Ranaut to contest Lok Sabha polls on BJP ticket from hometown Mandi: 'My beloved Bharat...'

Vishaal Asrani reveals challenges, apprehensions about directing Masha and the Bear LIVE: ‘We had to…’ | Exclusive

Kritika Bharadwaj calls Yodha 'huge deal', recalls doing work for free: 'Being in Karan Johar film...' | Exclusive

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 14,999 in Flipkart Holi Sale after Rs 52,000 off, check details

Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the base model and after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 Plus, the company slashed the price of the phone by Rs 10,000.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 09:52 AM IST

article-main
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Holi Sale. Apple iPhone 14 Plus failed to make a mark initially when it replaced the mini models. However, it got a tremendous response in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. It is believed that the Apple iPhone 15 Plus brought attention towards the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. Apple iPhone 14 Plus gets almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 but it comes with a bigger display and larger battery. Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the base model and after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 Plus, the company slashed the price of the phone by Rs 10,000. Apple iPhone 14 Plus is currently available at just Rs 14,999 in Flipkart Holi Sale after Rs 52,000 off.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is currently listed at Rs 66,999 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 12,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2000 off on Citi-branded credit card EMI transactions. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 14 Plus down to Rs 64,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 50,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 14,999 in the Flipkart Holi Sale.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by an  improved A15 Bionic chip as seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is 5G capable and Apple claims that the smartphone can last up to 26 hours on a single charge. When it comes to cameras, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. It is available in five colour options - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 today: Know when, where to check BSEB Inter results online

'Veer-Zaara moment': Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's appearances at IPL match make fans nostalgic, emotional

Cash-for-query case: CBI conducts searches at former TMC MP Mahua Moitra's premises

Who is most wanted gangster Prasad Pujari, absconding for 20 years, brought back to India from China?

Meet actress who studied to become doctor, chose acting instead, became a superstar, she is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement