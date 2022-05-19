Apple iPhone 14 launch date leaked, major changes in iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 - Details inside

File Photo

Apple’s annual autumn event is considered as one of the most awaited events by all tech enthusiasts. The event is known for Apple launches related to iPhones, air pods and everything related to Apple.

As per media reports, a reputable tipster has unveiled the date for this year’s iPhone launch.

The much-awaited Apple event will announce the launch of anticipated iPhone 14 series. According to the tipster, the iPhone 14 series will be announced on September 13, 2022. Along with the iPhone 14, the annual event will also see the launch of the new AirPods Pro 2 and a new generation of the Apple Watch.

Notably, the ongoing travel restrictions due to Covid-19 may shift the event online.

Further, the tipster suggested that the American multinational firm will announce final dates about the event in August.

Tech savvies across the globe have their eyes on the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 series, which is likely to include a wide range of variant iPhones. Former leaks hinted that the new iPhonw 14 series will include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Interestingly, the Apple iPhone 14 series isn’t expected to include a Mini version.

The upcoming iPhone 14 series is likely to include a completely new 48MP sensor in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The high-end camera will use pixel binning to bring out 12MP photos.

The iPhone 14 is expected to launch at pricing similar to the iPhone 13 at around Rs 62,000 ($799).

Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Apple expert Mark Gurman has claimed that the iOS will be the highlight of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022. He further mentioned that the annual event may see the launch of some major changes across the system. As per the latest leaks, there may be changes for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 after the iOS 16 update.

As of yet, Apple hasn’t made any official announcement about the date of the event.