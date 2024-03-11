Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 8,249 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 48,750 off, check details

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 14 has been the best-selling Apple iPhone model in the past few Flipkart sales and it is currently available with a huge price cut. The Apple iPhone 14 is the processor of the Apple iPhone 15 that was launched late last year. Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at just Rs 8,249 in the Flipkart Sale after Rs 48,750 off. At this price, the Apple iPhone 14 is undoubtedly one of the best phones that you can get.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 56,999 on Flipkart after Rs 12,901 off from the official store price. Apart from this, buyers can get Rs 750 off on UPI transactions, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 56,249. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 48,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 8,249 in the Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. Apple iPhone 14 failed to make a mark right after the launch due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 got some attention from the buyers after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales.