Apple hiring more employees for retail stores in India, hired people to get iPhone discount, salary over…

Apple is currently hiring for the positions of Business Expert, Creative, Technical Specialist, Operations Expert, Genius and Business Pro for its retail stores in India.

Apple BKC stores in Mumbai

Apple iPhone, AirPods, iPads and other Apple products found a new place in India as the company recently launched its first official stores in the country after 25 years of presence. Apple is one of the most profitable companies in the world and its CEO Tim Cook himself inaugurated the Delhi and Mumbai stores - Apple BKC and Apple Saket. Over the last couple of years, Apple has invested heavily in the Indian market and has generated many employment opportunities for the citizens. Although the new Apple Stores in India have adequate staff, the company is still hiring for its stores in India. Hinting at the company's long term plan in the country. Apple has not yet confirmed any detail about its next official retail store, it is actively hiring employees for various roles.

Apple is currently hiring for the positions of Business Expert, Creative, Technical Specialist, Operations Expert, Genius and Business Pro for its retail stores in India. Most of these roles require fluency in the local language, good verbal and written communications skills along with a flexible work schedule. As per a report by Economic Times, the Cupertino-based tech giant is paying salaries to its retail store employees.

As of now, the company has hired more than 170 highly educated employees for its retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Although the website doesn’t mention any education qualifications for the jobs, ET reports that the employees hired so far are MSC IT, MBA, engineers, BCA, MCA graduates.

When it comes to salaries, Apple is reportedly paying well over Rs 1 lakh to its retail store employees which is better than most organised retail jobs in the country. Along with this, the company is also providing stock grants, insurance benefits, paid leaves, financial aid for education and discounts on Apple products to its retail store employees.

