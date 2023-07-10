Headlines

technology

Apple files new patents for its most expensive product, it is not Apple Vision Pro

Apple's most expensive product was rumoured to debut in 2024 but it appears that we may have to wait a bit longer.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

"Each of the five new patent applications uses that term and most do say it could apply to buildings, but all also say vehicles and some cannot be anything else," the report said.

One of the patent applications is related to the speakers in the headrest. Another patent application is for speakers mounted on a car door, or what the company refers to as an "Access-Feature-Mounted External Speaker."

The "Occupant-based Audio Control for Enclosed Environments" patent mentions the goal to achieve the ideal sound balance for the driver and the passengers, regardless of where they are seated.

On the other hand, another patent demonstrates Apple's long-term strategy.

"Sound Stage Orientation For Enclosed Environments" incorporates all that the company said and promised about Spatial Audio for Vision Pro into a vehicle, the report said. Last year, it was reported that the iPhone maker had delayed the launch of its electric vehicle until 2026 and is expected to be priced under $1,00,000. (with inputs from IANS)

