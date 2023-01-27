Android smartphones users may soon get this new WhatsApp feature

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users may soon get a new text editor under the drawing tool. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program. The update brings the version of the app up to 2.23.3.4 and it also reflects that the Facebook owned messaging platform is working on a redesigned text editor.

According to the report, WhatsApp is planning to introduce three new features to improve the drawing editor. The first feature will allow users to quickly switch between different fonts by simply tapping one of the font options displayed above the keyboard. The feature will work just as seen on Snapchat.

The second feature relates to the flexibility of text alignment. Users will be able to align the text to the left, centre or right with the help of this feature, giving users more control to format the text in photos, videos and GIFs.

Moreover, the third feature will allow users to change the text background, making it easier to differentiate important text.

The new text editor is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality.

The platform is planning to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header which will allow users to configure the quality of any photo, providing them more control over the quality of photos they are sending, especially when sending the photo in its original quality is necessary. (with inputs from IANS)