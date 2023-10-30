Headlines

This Bollywood star gave big hits that earned Rs 3000 crore, once faced molestation; quit acting at 18, was fed up of...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Find best deals on security cameras

If you are looking for good security camera for your home and offices then look no further, amazon has brought the amazing deals on security camera with great offers and benefits

DNA

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

Security cameras are a need for everyone because they enhance your peace of mind by taking care of the safety of your homes and offices and making sure you can keep an eye on your property. Amazon great indian festival sale is presenting you a great deal on security cameras with great features and advanced technologies. So hurry and grab this deal because this is not worth missing.

 

PHILIPS HSP3500 Indoor 360° 3 MP 2K Resolution WiFi Security Camera At Rs 2,699

  • This security camera comes with 2K (1296p) resolution-crisp and clear video recording, to give you the most crystal clear live video experience 
  • It has advanced technology of AI based Motion & Sound detection
  • This security camera comes with 2 years of warranty
  • It is perfect for protecting your privacy with up to 128 GB Micro SD card storage.

TP-Link Tapo 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera At Rs 1,999

  • This security  camera can locally store up to 128 GB of footage on a microSD card
  • It captures every image with stunning clarity in 1080p definition
  • It will alert you whenever it detects any movement
  • With the built-in microphone and speaker, you can easily communicate using this camera.

MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i At Rs 2,299

  • It comes with Infrared Night Vision, so you can see clearly even in the dark
  •  It has a 360° Panorama function, giving you a complete view of your surroundings
  • This security camera is made of durable plastic and comes with all the necessary components - camera, power adapter, charging cable, wall mounting kit, and user manual.

CP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Camera At Rs 1,298

  •  This camera is a 1296p full HD Plug & Play Wi-Fi PT camera which captures crisp images that reveal even the smallest details with absolute clarity
  • With the 360° Pan and 85° Tilt feature of this EzyKam, you don't need to install multiple cameras to cover the full view of any space
  • you can expand the storage up to 128GB with an SD card.

