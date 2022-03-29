Alert! WhatsApp will NOT WORK on these smartphones from March 31

Meta-owned WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform in India used by crores of people. Just like Google, WhatsApp has also become a verb of sorts. Most smartphones present in the market today offer WhatsApp compatibility. However, WhatsApp does become incompatible for some phones from time to time when older or obsolete software versions are no longer supported.

Phones running some versions of Android, iOS and KaiOS are set to become unsupported from March 31 onwards. The information for which versions will not longed be compatible has been stated on the FAQ page.

WhatsApp will stop working on the devices with following operating system

WhatsApp will stop functioning on Android devices on versions 4.0 or below lower. Users will need a phone number or an SMS number to validate their account, Zee News reported.

WhatsApp will only work for iPhone users with devices running iOS 10 or higher versions. The latest iOS 15 is compatible with iPhones devices with an age of three to four years. WhatsApp has also advised against using iPhones that are jailbroken.

For KaiOS users, WhatsApp will work on devices with KaiOS version 2.5 or higher.

Smartphones on this OS include JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

Phones on which WhatsApp will stop working

The official list includes devices from smartphone brands like Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Huawei and LG.

LG: Optimus F7, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 II Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, LG Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II and Optimus F3Q

Motorola: Droid Razr

Xiaomi: HongMi, Mi2a, Mi2s, Redmi Note 4G and HongMi 1s

Huawei: Huawei Ascend D, Quad XL, Ascend D1, Quad XL and Ascend P1 S

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2 and Galaxy Core

Such updates are introduced by WhatsApp regularly in order to optimize the app with latest technological tweaks. Older versions of Android or iOS for which support ends are included by WhatsApp on these lists.