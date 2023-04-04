Search icon
40th GISFI meeting and inauguration ceremony of International Conference on 6G and Wireless Networks concludes

The GISFI Meeting and International Conference on 6G and Wireless Network Technology organised by College of Engineering (autonomous), Kolhapur Institute of Technology at Hotel Sayaji with Professor Anil Sahastrabuddhe (NAAC Chairman) and Chief Guest Professor Ramji Prasad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:19 PM IST

The grand opening ceremony of the GISFI Meeting and International Conference on 6G and Wireless Network Technology concluded on Tuesday in the presence of Professor Ramjee Prasad (Chairman GIFSI, Aarhus University Denmark). While expressing his opinion, he addressed the audience to work on the ambitious project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Atmanirbhar Bharat. The innovators and students present at the venue were left inspired to research 6G technology and wireless communication.

Professor Anil Sahastrabuddhe expressed his opinion on the new educational policy and how quality education can be taken to the maximum number of students. The students were made aware about the ongoing educational program Swayam, which is a joint effort of AICTE, Government of India and renowned educational institutions of the country. 

How 6G and new technology can be used in education to the maximum extent was also addressed. Balmuralidhar Prasad, chief scientist, robotics at TCS Bengaluru and Arpan Pal, chief scientist, embedded devices at TCS Bengaluru were also present for this conference.

On April 3 and 4, there will be a discussion about 6G technology and the ongoing research in the country and abroad under the Jisfi meeting. Research papers of 42 innovators will be presented under the international conference and selected papers will be published under the international conference. Also on 5th April, under 'Startup Ecosystem India and Globe', startups will be guided by 6 different guests.

New researchers, faculty and students from all over the world were present at this time. 42 selected papers from 100 research papers were presented in the conference. Many researchers participated remotely. New researchers, faculty and students from all over the world were present. 42 selected papers from 100 research papers were presented at the conference. Chief organiser of the conference Dr Mahesh Chavan and Dr Nitin Sambare worked as coordinators.

