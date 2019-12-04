'Would have been right if Virg won it': Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Virgil Van Dijk losing Ballon d’Or to Leo Messi

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi went on to win a record sixth Ballon d'Or on Tuesday and surpassed rival Cristiano Ronaldo's joint-highest of five.

Messi had previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2015. The Argentine had a tough competition from Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk who came in second through voting.

Talking about the result, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that Virgil van Dijk would have been a worthy winner of the Ballon d’Or. He, however, said he understands why Lionel Messi lifted it for the sixth time.

“I see it slightly different and a lot of people see it slightly different but that’s absolutely no problem,” said Klopp.

“Lionel Messi, I’ve said probably 500,000 times in my life already, is probably the best player I saw in my lifetime.

“But I cannot remember a more impressive season from a defender ever. Honestly. So it would have been right if Virg won it. I heard it was pretty close.”

The runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on wednesday will host Everton in the 234th Merseyside derby.

The relegation-threatened Toffees will be looking to break a winless streak on the ground dating back to 1999.