Will MS Dhoni retire? Thala drops major hint in viral video after CSK wins IPL 2023, defeats Hardik Pandya's GT

After Chennai Super Kings won their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) championship on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets (DLS), MS Dhoni gave a lengthy update on his likely retirement.

Since the 2019 IPL, MS Dhoni has been questioned about his future plans and has always responded that he will return to lead the Super Kings. At every venue this year, fans formed lines to honour MS Dhoni, and rumours about his future abounded. Would MS Dhoni retire?

The CSK captain, who tied Rohit Sharma for the most IPL championships, stated that announcing his retirement will be "easy," but he wants to practise for the upcoming nine months and try to participate in the following season as a "gift" for his supporters.

“Looking for an answer? (He asks Harsha Bhogle after the latter asks him about his legacy) This is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won't be easy on the body. You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this," MS Dhoni said.

"Every trophy is special, but what is special about IPL is every crunch game you need to be ready. There were lapses today, the bowling department didn't work, but it was the batting department that took the pressure off them today. I do get frustrated, it is human but I try to step into their shoes, every individual deals with pressure differently. Ajinkya and a few others are experienced, so you don't worry," Dhoni said.

When Mohit Sharma eliminated MS Dhoni with the first ball of the IPL 2023 championship match, the stadium went silent. MS Dhoni was unable to contribute anything. Some people's eyes were clearly filled with emotions when MS Dhoni headed back to the pavilion. Finally, Ravindra Jadeja fulfilled MS Dhoni's request, and Shivam Dubey also made sure CSK finished the pursuit.

After the all-rounder's heroics in the last over of the match against Gujarat Titans, MS Dhoni, in a rare display of emotion, lifted Ravindra Jadeja and acknowledged his eyes welled up when the crowd yelled his name.

In December 2014, MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket, and in January 2017, he resigned as India's captain in the shorter formats. Additionally, MS Dhoni declared his intention to leave all forms of international cricket on August 15, 2020.

MS Dhoni will play in the 2024 Indian Premier League, which may be his final season with the Chennai Super Kings.

