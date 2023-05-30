IPL 2023 Final: Indomitable Chennai Super Kings crush Gujarat Titans to win record-equalling 5th IPL title

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

In a thrilling finale to the Indian Premier League, Ravindra Jadeja secured a historic victory for the Chennai Super Kings by hitting a four off the last ball. This win saw the team equal the record held by the Mumbai Indians for the most IPL titles.

The match had been set alight by Sai Sudharsan, who had propelled the Gujarat Titans to a score of 214/4 by smashing 96 off just 47 balls. The 23-year-old Chennai native had played a blinder, hitting eight fours and six sixes in his innings, making the most of the overs.

Earlier in the day, Wriddhiman Saha had scored 54 off 39, while his opening partner Shubman Gill had been limited to a score of 39 off 20. Despite slight drizzles throughout the GT innings, there were no stoppages of any kind.

However, the match was eventually halted after the third ball of the first over of the CSK innings due to heavy rain pouring down at the stadium. While the rain itself didn't last long, the wet outfield, particularly a problematic practice pitch at the edge of the square, caused the biggest delay. Finally, the match was reduced to 15 overs, and CSK's target was revised to 171.

The match resumed, and it was a see-saw affair from then on. Big hits from Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, and Ambati Rayudu helped CSK's cause, but Mohit Sharma came in with the important wickets whenever it looked like the opposition was running away with it. Mohit bowled the last over as well and brought it down to CSK needing 10 to win off the last two balls.

But it was Ravindra Jadeja who stole the show, smashing the second last ball for a six and the last ball for a four to lead CSK to their fifth title.

