Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Who is Mukesh Kumar? All you need to know about Team India’s new pace bowler for South Africa ODI series

Mukesh was Bengal's joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season with 20 wickets in just nine innings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 02:51 PM IST

Who is Mukesh Kumar? All you need to know about Team India’s new pace bowler for South Africa ODI series
Mukesh Kumar (File Photo)

On Sunday, Indian management announced a 16-man squad for the forthcoming ODI home series against South Africa. The major news from the team selection was pacer Mukesh Kumar's and Rajat Patidar's first ODI call-ups for South Africa. Shikhar Dhawan will continue to captain the team, with Shreyas Iyer serving as his deputy for the duration of the series.

India and South Africa are currently playing a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series. With the T20 World Cup 2022 set to begin on October 16, Indian management has provided opportunities to promising young players such as Mukesh and Patidar.

Mukesh, a 28-year-old right-arm pacer, is an unexpected name for many people. He is now competing in the Irani Trophy 2022. He was exceptional against New Zealand A last month when playing for Rest of India, taking four wickets in the first innings to bowl Saurashtra out for 98 runs on Day 1.

The 28-year-old Bengal domestic cricketer made his first-class debut in October 2015. In January 2016, he made his T20 debut against Gujarat, and in December 2015, he made his List A debut against Uttar Pradesh. In List A, he has 17 wickets at an average of 44 from 18 matches.

His best outings have come in First Class cricket, with 109 wickets in just 30 matches (52 innings) at an impressive average of 22.50 and an economy rate of 2.75 so far.

He took nine wickets in three unofficial four-day matches against New Zealand A last month.

Mukesh was Bengal's joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season with 20 wickets in just nine innings.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar

 

READ| 'Maanla re bhauu': Virat Kohli goes all praise on Suryakumar Yadav after terrific knock in 2nd T20I against South Africa

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After receiving 'bomb threat' Indian Air Force scrambles jets to intercept flight from Iran
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.