Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinches bronze to secure India's 2nd medal at Commonwealth Games 2022

Gururaja Poojary lifed his new personal best to clinch bronze medal for India in Men's 61 kg category. His total lift was 269 KG (118 S + 151 C&J).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 07:15 PM IST

Gururaja Poojary lifted his new personal best to clinch a bronze medal for India in Men's 61 kg category. His total lift was 269 KG (118 S + 151 C&J). Poojary thus secured India's second medal at Commonwealth Games 2022, after Sanket Mahadev had earlier won silver on Saturday to open India's tally. 

Poojary lifted 118 kg in the snatch round and he would go on to better his own personal best, by lifting a whopping 151kg in the clean and jerk round. However, Malaysia's Aznil Muhamad dominated the category with a massive 285kg lift to clinch the gold medal. 

Poojary made it two wins from two for India as both the Indian weightlifters clinched a medal a piece in the Men's category, with the Women's competition scheduled for later in the day. 

In total, India have now won 127 medals in the Commonwealth Games history, after Poojary's latest feat. 

Earlier, Gururaja had won silver at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Goldcoast with an explosive clean lift of 115kg. 

India's Gururaja Poojary came in second with his successful lift of 118 Kg on his second attempt. Gururaja Poojary comfortably lifted the required 144 kg in his first clean and jerk attempt.

In his second clean and jerk attempt, Gururaja Poojary lifted 148kg. His total was 266kg (118kg + 144kg). Gururaja Poojary demonstrated some fantastic lifting skills under pressure to ensure that India will earn a medal in the 61 Kg weightlifting event.

In a stunning attempt, Gururaja lifted 151kg in his final Clean and Jerk attempt. He finished with a total of 269kg (118kg + 151kg). Gururaja won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2018. 

With inputs from ANI

