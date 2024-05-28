Meet Rohan Raja, WWE star, who is set to star in House of The Dragon season 2; know his India connect

Here's all you need to know about Rohan Raja, the WWE star who is set to feature in House of The Dragon season 2

From Dave Bautista, John Cena to Dwayne Johnson, many wrestlers tried their luck in acting after retiring from wrestling and have now become a well-known name in the entertainment industry as well. Another addition to the list is Rohan Raja.

Who is Rohan Raja?

Born in England, Rohan Raja is a WWE star whose real name is Tony Gurshinder Singh Gill. He is a dynamic figure in WWE and is now all set to star in the second season of the hit Hollywood series House of the Dragon. Rohan Raja's parents had migrated from Gurdaspur, India, before his birth and thus he grew up in England along with his siblings.

Rohana Raja's family initially faced hardships in England, however, their circumstances changed when Raja's father, previously an accountant, relocated he family after securing a new job. At the age of 6, Raja's family moved to Brussels, Belgium, and then after two years, they made a permanent move to Brisbane, Australia. Inspired by wresteling icons like Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and The Rock, Rohan Raja decided to embark on his wrestling journey at the age of 23 and moved to Canada for his training. He now lives in Liverpool, England.

Rohan Raja reflected on his decision to become an actor and told Times of India, "I always wanted to transition into Hollywood/Bollywood when my career finishes one day but when NXT UK shuts down in the fall of 2022. I thought to myself, let me kick start my acting career so I can keep building my brand so eventually when I do retire from wrestling, I'm not starting from scratch and by then I'll be known in the acting world."

Talking about how he got the chance to star in House of The Dragon season 2, Rohan Raja said, "It's all about the grind and how much work you put in. I was thinking of ways how to build up my brand more and saw this opportunity come up, I took a shot and succeeded. After that, I sought to get representation and the rest is history."

Rohan Raja India connect

Further opening about his Indian connect, Rohan Raja revealed that he plans to visit India soon and said, "My dad was born in Gurdaspur and my mum was born in Hoshiarpur. I've been a handful of times but I'm overdue for a visit. I had to be there in 2020 but things changed with the pandemic at the time but I promise I will be back soon."

House of The Dragon is an American fantasy drama television series created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO. Based on parts of Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood, the series begins about 100 years after the Seven Kingdoms are united by the Targaryen conquest, nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. The first season boast of an ensemble cast, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best Sonoya Mizuno and Fabien Frankel among others and according to reports, House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere on June 16, 2024.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.