PM Narendra Modi reacts after Sanket Sargar opens India's tally at CWG 2022 with silver

PM Modi congratulated Sanket Sargar for his silver medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted after Sanket Mahadev Sargar won India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. PM Modi congratulated Sanket, who won the silver medal in Men's 55kg Weightlifting event on Saturday.

Sanket lifted a total of 248kg (113 in Snatch + 135kg in C&J). Malaysia's Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq won the gold medal as he completed a lift of 142kg in clean & jerk to take his total to 249kg, overshadowing the Indian weightlifter's tally by just 1 kg.

PM Modi however, was happy by the 'exceptional effort' from Sanket Sargar, congratulating him for his achievement, and wished the 21-year-old good luck.

"Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours," wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

Sargar finished as the leader in the Snatch category with 113 kg and slipped to second in the Clean and Jerk category with 135 kg due to an injury in his second attempt.

Aniq Kasdan of Malaysia won the gold medal and challenged the Indian throughout the event, ending with a combined lift of 249 kg, consisting of 107 kg in Snatch and 142 kg in Clean and Jerk.

Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara won the bronze with a combined lift of 225 kg.

