Watch: India's pioneer in the NBA, 'Giant' Satnam Singh transforms into a chokeslam artist

Former NBA player Satnam Singh Bhamara, India's first to be drafted into the NBA, has undergone a significant transformation. Initially gaining fame in 2015 as the 7' 2" 'giant' drafted by the Dallas Mavericks, Satnam Singh faced challenges in making a lasting impact in the NBA. Despite limited playing time in the 2015-16 and subsequent seasons, his journey took an unexpected turn.

After exploring lower divisions in Canada and India and facing a two-year ban in 2020 for a failed doping test, Satnam Singh shifted his focus to professional wrestling in 2021. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), an American professional wrestling organization, signed him in September 2021. Making his televised debut in April 2022, Satnam Singh has fully embraced his new career in professional wrestling.

Reflecting on his NBA experience, Satnam Singh expressed resilience, stating, 'I don't get angry now on how things happened after that. I have accepted it.' Considering his time in the NBA as valuable learning years, he highlighted the significance of his earlier training at the IMG Academy in Florida. Satnam Singh's journey serves as a testament to adapting to challenges and pursuing new opportunities beyond the basketball court.