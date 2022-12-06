Search icon
Watch: Croatia beats Japan on penalties ending latter's dream run at the FIFA World Cup 2022

Croatia defeated Japan in round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup on penalties after the full time and added time ended in a 1-1 draw.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

Croatia vs Japan

Croatia won the first penalty shootout at the 2022 World Cup to progress to the quarter-finals in Qatar. Japan missed three spot kicks during the shootout while Croatia only missed one.

The penalty shootout came after a 1-1 draw in normal time. Both sides failed to score in extra time. 

The 2018 finalists struggled in the opening stages, as Celtic striker Daizen Maeda deservedly poked Japan in front before the break.

However, Zlatko Dalic's experienced side rallied after the restart, as Tottenham winger Ivan Perisic arrived inside the six-yard area to head them level.

Nether side could find a second goal in extra time, and Croatia won the battle of nerves in the penalty shootout, as Dominik Livakovic saved three Japan spot-kicks and Mario Pasalic stroked home the decisive penalty. Watch the penalty shootout below.

It was heartbreak for Japan as they fell short in the penalty shootout after outplaying Croatia for much of regulation time, in which the match ended 1-1. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made three saves while Mario Pasalic kept his calm to turn in the decisive penalty. 

 

