Expensive things Ravindra Jadeja owns: From Luxurious cars to lavish four storey bungalow

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja started his career as a spinner who could bat. However, he has put in a lot of hard work to improve his batting and has now turned into a genuine all-rounder. Jaddu came into the spotlight after the U19 T20 World Cup 2008 and soon after was spotted by legendary Aussie Shane Warne, who picked the left-arm all-rounder for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2008.

The Saurashtra-born all-rounder made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2009 followed by his T20I debut two days later against the same team. Meanwhile, he made his test debut against England in 2012. In this post, we will talk about expensive things owned by star Indian all-rounder.

4-storey bungalow in Gujarat

Jadeja's one of the most expensive assets is his 4-storey lavish bungalow in Jamnagar, Gujarat. His house gives a royal vibe with huge wooden doors and traditional-style furniture.

Ravindra Jadeja Cars Collection

As per reports, Jaddu owns multiple luxury cars, including Audi Q7, Audi A4, BMW X1 XDrive, and a Rolls Royce. He also owns a Hayabusa Superbike worth around INR 10 lakh.

Love for fashion

A simple scroll through Ravindra Jadeja’s Instagram profile, which is a balance of his extravagant lifestyle and cricket posts, will give you an idea of the many luxury fashion brands Jaddu loves to don when he is off the field. Seen here is Jadeja wearing sunglasses by Louis Vuitton and a scarf by Gucci.

A stunning Hayabusa

While Ravindra Jadeja is often seen riding his horses at his farm, the Indian all-rounder also loves something with a lot of horsepower — the Suzuki Hayabusa.