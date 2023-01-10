Wales legend Gareth Bale announces retirement from club and international football at the age of 33

Bale has announced his retirement from football with immediate effect.

Gareth Bale stunned the football world when he announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 33. Bale played for Wales in the just finished FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Bale's last international football encounter came against England, while he played his final match for Major League Soccer club (MLS) LAFC and helped them win the MLS Cup.

Bale expressed his gratitude on Instagram after hanging up his boots from professional football. Bale felt emotional in his post and detailed his journey. He also praised his family, bosses, and coworkers for their support during his career.

After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.

From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for. Playing for and captaining my country 111 times has truly been a dream come true.

To show my gratitude to all of those that have played their part along this journey, feels like an impossibility. I feel indebted to many people for helping to change my life and shape my career in a way I couldn’t have ever dreamed of when I first started out at 9 years old.

"To my previous clubs, Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and finally LAFC. All of my previous managers and coaches, back room staff, team mates, all the dedicated fans, my agents, my amazing friends and family, the impact you have had is immeasurable. So, I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life. A time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure," Bale concluded.

Bale led Wales to its first FIFA World Cup appearance in 58 years in 2022, and he retired as the country's most-capped men's player with 111 caps.

Bale is a club football hero, having won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid, including one of the most memorable goals in the final against Liverpool.

Bale scored 42 goals in 146 appearances for Tottenham, while Real Madrid scored 81 goals in 176 appearances.

