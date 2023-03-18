Viral Video: Virat Kohli wins hearts with his sweet gesture ahead of 2nd ODI vs Australia - Watch

Image Source: Instagram @viralbhayani

During the first ODI against Australia, Virat Kohli set the social media on fire with his electrifying Naatu Naatu dance. But that's not all that's been making waves on the internet. Recently, the former Indian cricket captain was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where he took some time out to interact with a young fan. The paparazzi captured the heartwarming moment on camera, and it has been making rounds on social media ever since.

In the video, Kohli can be seen signing an autograph for the young boy and even posing for a picture with him. The child's excitement is palpable, and it's clear that the experience meant the world to him. Fans have been quick to praise Kohli for his humility and kindness, and it's easy to see why.

Watch:

For those who are not familiar, during the first One Day International match between India and Australia, former India captain Kohli caused a stir on the internet with his fielding performance. In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Kohli can be seen dancing to the famous Oscar-winning song ‘Natu Natu’ hook step during the first innings of the match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. This unexpected and entertaining display of Kohli's personality has captured the attention of fans worldwide.

The Indian cricket team is currently taking a well-deserved break before the second One Day International (ODI) match on Sunday, March 19. Rohit Sharma, who missed the first ODI due to family commitments, will be back to lead the team.

During the first ODI, India was chasing a total of 189 runs when their star player, Virat Kohli, was dismissed after scoring only four runs off nine deliveries. Despite facing some challenges throughout the match, the Men in Blue managed to secure a victory by five wickets against the Australian team.

KL Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 75 runs, along with Hardik Pandya (25) and Ravindra Jadeja (45*), formed two pivotal partnerships that rescued India from a precarious situation. Their unbroken 108-run partnership, particularly with Jadeja, proved to be the game-changer, allowing India to complete the task with 61 balls remaining.

