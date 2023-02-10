Viral video: Ravindra Jadeja marks sensational comeback with sword celebration, Ravi Shastri says ‘not good..’

Jadeja celebrating after scoring Half century against Australia in the1st test

Ravidra Jadeja made a remarkable comeback in the 1st test of Border Gavaskar trophy, After a Brilliant bowling display on the day one where the left arm spinner sent 5 Australian batters to the pavilion with the figure of 5 for 47. The Indian all rounder didn't just stop there, as the match progressed on the second day Australian spinners looked taking control over Indian batter and took quick 4 wickets conceding only 50 runs.

The Southpaws came to bat right after T Murphy took Surya Kumar Yadav’s wicket at the score of 8. India looked a little unstable until Jadeja stood strong with his solid defense and scored a half century and helped India to be on the driving seat once again in the game. The half century celebration video went viral where Jadeja can be seen doing his famous Sword swing celebration.

From the commentary box Sunil Gavaskar can be heard praising jadeja’s flexible Wrist meanwhile his co commentator Ravi Shastri said “not good advice for youngsters to try or any one else, would miss out the next game with an injured wrist.” Jadeja was still on the crease at 66* with Axar Patel who also scored a half century is playing on 52* as there are few more overs yet to be ball before day two ends.

India now has a lead of 144 runs where both the batter looked solid on the pitch with the patnership of 81 runs. India is currently 321 for 7 in 113.5 overs.