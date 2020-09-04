UEFA Nations League - Spain hold Germany to a draw

Spain scored a stoppage-time equaliser through Jose Luis Gaya to draw 1-1 away to Germany on Thursday in their Nations League opener and first international in almost 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local-born Timo Werner struck six minutes after halftime, threading a low shot between two defenders to beat keeper David De Gea in an empty Stuttgart arena.

Spain had looked set to fail to score for the first time after 40 consecutive games before Gaya sneaked in to score with the last kick of the game. New-look Germany, missing all but one Bayern Munich player and all RB Leipzig`s internationals after the Champions League tournament, peppered the game with defensive errors that gave Spain their only two chances in the first half through Rodrigo.

The visitors, playing in coach Luis Enrique’s first game in charge since he returned to the role last November, also fielded a much-changed team and the pace dropped off after the break. Ukraine lead League A Group 4 with three points following a 2-1 win over Switzerland with Germany and Spain on one point.

Czech Republic, Scotland match in doubt

The Nations League game between Czech Republic and Scotland has been thrown into doubt after members of the Czech national team tested positive for the coronavirus. A statement released by the Czech football federation stated that the players were forced to self-isolate and they stated they had done nothing wrong.

“The national team strictly adheres to UEFA’s rules, which it has also tightened on several points to minimise the risk of Covid-19. Without UEFA ordering this, all members of the national team and other people were tested with a negative result before the start of the event,” the statement read.

West Ham midfielder Thomas Soucek and RB Leipzig striker Patrik Schick are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. As a result Czech champions Slavia Prague have threatened to pull all their players out of the squad.