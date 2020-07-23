Headlines

Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A: Live streaming, UDI v JUV Dream11, time & where to watch

UDI vs JUV Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Udinese vs Juventus Dream11 Team Player List, UDI Dream11 Team Player List, JUV Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Udinese vs Juventus Head to Head.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2020, 08:09 PM IST

Leaders Juventus travel to face Udinese knowing that victory will put the club on the brink of yet another Serie A title.

Meanwhile, the home side head into the contest aware that a surprise victory will be enough to secure their top-flight status for another 12 months.

 

When and where to watch Udinese vs Juventus

Where and when is the Udinese vs Juventus​​, Serie A match being played?

The Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A match will be played on July 23, 2020, at Stadio Fruilli.

 

What time does the Liverpool vs Chelsea, Serie A match begin?

The Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A match will begin at 11:00 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea, Serie A live in India (TV channels)?

The Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

 

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Chelsea, Serie A live streaming?

The Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv for premium users.

 

Udinese vs Juventus: Predicted Starting XIs 

Udinese: Musso; Becao, Maia, Nuytinck; Larsen, De Paul, Fofana, Zeegelaar; Sema, Nestorovski, Lasagna

Juventus: Szczensy; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Rugani, Sandro; Bentancur, Matuidi, Rabiot; Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo

